Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $39.86 Million Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Equinix worth $39,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Equinix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 210,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,381,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,439,000 after purchasing an additional 34,973 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.91, for a total transaction of $682,559.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,007,925.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,842 shares of company stock worth $20,143,610 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.26.

Shares of EQIX opened at $506.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $611.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $440.72 and a 52-week high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

