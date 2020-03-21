Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $37.90 Million Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 423,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $37,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,057,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,176,000 after buying an additional 28,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,670,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 4,721.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 178,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $42,181.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,722.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

