Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $37.39 Million Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of NetEase worth $37,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,624,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in NetEase by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 166,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NTES. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.46.

NetEase stock opened at $285.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $361.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.49.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.