Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $36.39 Million Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,421,865 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Apache worth $36,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.90. Apache Co. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. MKM Partners raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

