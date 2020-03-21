Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $35.38 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,003 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $35,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,012,000 after purchasing an additional 828,696 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. ValuEngine raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

