Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $31.53 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $31,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CNB Bank grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.64.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW opened at $90.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.23. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

