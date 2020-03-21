Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $30.12 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,558 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Sun Communities worth $30,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after acquiring an additional 366,999 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,853,000 after acquiring an additional 294,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,284,000 after acquiring an additional 251,444 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,273,000 after acquiring an additional 236,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 328,967.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after acquiring an additional 184,222 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.