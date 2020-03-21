Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 247.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,246 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.35% of Camden Property Trust worth $36,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $71.04 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.13.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,195,115.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,460,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,134,409.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,333,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

