Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,114 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of ONEOK worth $31,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in ONEOK by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 305,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after buying an additional 66,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $20.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $461,100.00. Insiders have bought 148,187 shares of company stock worth $3,315,535 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

