Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,461 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $40,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. 8.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

SPG stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.