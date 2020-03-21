Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 1,288,285 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 1,053.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288,285 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.24% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $32,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 685,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 69,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 36.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

