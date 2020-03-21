Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $41,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Global Payments by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $11,459,000. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $5,572,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global Payments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 185,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,863,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.68.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $119.00 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $116.24 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

