Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,859 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $32,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $728.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $720.88 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,037.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,121.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.11 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,090.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,244.79.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

