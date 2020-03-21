Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 144,016 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,016 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.20% of Church & Dwight worth $33,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,302,000 after buying an additional 124,560 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,767,000 after buying an additional 1,096,035 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,116,000 after buying an additional 928,286 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,026,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,526,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,699,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,537,000 after buying an additional 1,085,268 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.15. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

