Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 100,465 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,465 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $36,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 142,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,444,000 after buying an additional 589,631 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,003,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,969,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

