Michael Sodo Purchases 2,800 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) CFO Michael Sodo bought 2,800 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $21,868.00.

Michael Sodo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Sodo bought 1,000 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $21,330.00.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $340.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.58). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.74%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 44,346 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 460,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOD. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

