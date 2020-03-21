MenaPay (MPAY) Market Cap Reaches $503,108.16

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. MenaPay has a market cap of $503,108.16 and $148,717.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Dcoin, Hanbitco and ABCC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.53 or 0.02689125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00191618 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00035974 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,237,056 tokens. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

