Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,110 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 247,209 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.81% of Mellanox Technologies worth $117,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $351,570.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $240,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLNX opened at $106.51 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $123.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.88.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLNX. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. SP Angel raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

