Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,533.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $124.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.37. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $257.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RETA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price (up from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

