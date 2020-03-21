Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Insulet by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,279,426 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

PODD opened at $142.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.37 and a 200 day moving average of $172.99. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.43 and a fifty-two week high of $219.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

