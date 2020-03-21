Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,108,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in ServiceNow by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bell Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,131,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.89.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $254.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $362.95. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.