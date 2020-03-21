Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,176 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mylan by 16.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mylan by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,143,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mylan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 432,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mylan by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Mylan during the third quarter worth about $2,047,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mylan stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Mylan NV has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mylan in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.37.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

