Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,834 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,202,000 after buying an additional 266,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 218,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,404.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The company had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.57%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

