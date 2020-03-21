Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,397 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 684.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Photronics by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Photronics by 34.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 46,622 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Photronics by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Photronics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 107,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 60,318 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Photronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of PLAB opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $586.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.80. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $38,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,293 shares of company stock worth $1,539,499. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

