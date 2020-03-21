Meeder Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,516 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.92.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan acquired 39,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,956 shares of company stock worth $60,677. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

