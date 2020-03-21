Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 6,596.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,567.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,055 shares of company stock worth $303,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.04.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

