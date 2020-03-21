Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 338,461 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,585,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,266,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 894,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $74.58 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.92.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.18.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

