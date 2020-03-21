Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 49.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 426,793 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $11,694,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $416,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $97.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

LPLA opened at $44.82 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.43.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.