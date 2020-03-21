Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $230,000 Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 233.3% in the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.41.

LIN opened at $151.30 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

