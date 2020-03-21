Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Natera by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NTRA stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. Natera Inc has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 787 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,489.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,107 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $36,929.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,104,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,861,899.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.