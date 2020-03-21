Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $64.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.46.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

