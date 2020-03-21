Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Olympic Steel worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 75,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth $1,147,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 44,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Anton purchased 5,229 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $372,906.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.36 million, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $319.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.80 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

