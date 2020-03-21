Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

KRC stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25. Kilroy Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

