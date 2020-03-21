Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average is $76.84. Toro Co has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

