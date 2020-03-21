Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xencor by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,876,000 after purchasing an additional 799,664 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $6,264,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Xencor in the third quarter worth $4,968,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $2,884,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Xencor in the third quarter worth $2,472,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 60,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $2,232,931.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. Xencor Inc has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $46.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Barclays started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim upgraded Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

