Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,193 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upped their target price on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

NYSE TPR opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.