Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

