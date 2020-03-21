Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,621 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WGO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $722.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WGO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

