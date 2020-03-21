MediShares (MDS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.78 Million

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, MediShares has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. One MediShares token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. MediShares has a market cap of $1.78 million and $108,297.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.53 or 0.02689125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00191618 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00035974 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

