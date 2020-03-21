McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $139.02, but opened at $135.90. McKesson shares last traded at $127.40, with a volume of 3,531,611 shares.

Specifically, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.48 and a 200 day moving average of $144.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.