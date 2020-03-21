McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $34,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.09.

MCK stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $111.71 and a one year high of $172.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

