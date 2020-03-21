Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $358,000 Position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,682,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,120,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,314 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,110,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 550,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,170,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 97,030 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MIK shares. ValuEngine cut Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens cut Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIK opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

