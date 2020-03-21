Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 52,239 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,239 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $13,160,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 31,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $103.93 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

