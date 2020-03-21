Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 457,897 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,897 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. FMR LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 143.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 267,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 157,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Flowers Foods by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after acquiring an additional 235,571 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $326,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

