Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 333,330 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,293 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 333,330 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 93.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after acquiring an additional 543,105 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 51,179 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,743 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 96,781 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,105,000 after buying an additional 58,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $65.04.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

