Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.77.

PCAR opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.36. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

