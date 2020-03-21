Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $3,154,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $4,945,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PENN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

PENN stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.62. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.