Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Hershey by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total value of $229,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,682,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.79 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

