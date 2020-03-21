Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Broadcom by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,751,000 after buying an additional 494,761 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $135,646,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $133,380,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Broadcom by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 351,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $192.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.81 and a 200 day moving average of $297.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.