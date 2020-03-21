Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 5,748 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 189,716 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 920,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 101,165 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 60,502 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE ACCO opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.55 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

